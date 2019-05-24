CAPE TOWN - Free State police on Friday said they were searching for more than 10 suspects after several businesses were robbed in Thabong and Welkom. According to police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, during March, June, October, November and December 2017, the men targeted cellphone shops at Goldfields Mall in Welkom and Boitumelo Mall in Thabong.

“The suspects in these cases use the same modus operandi where they will enter the shops, and while workers are busy assisting customers, they will pull out firearms and force them into the storerooms and take various cellphones and tablets and run away,” said Thakeng.

He said suspects were still at large and requested anyone with information that could assist in tracing the suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Slang Van Zyl of Welkom Cluster Trio Task Team at 057 391 6249 during office hours or 073 299 6332.

African News Agency (ANA)