File picture: SAPS Twitter.

Odendaalsrus - Odendaalsrus police in the Free State on Wednesday appealed to residents to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of suspect/s after a body of an unknown man was found with an open wound in his forehead and throat slit in Kutloanong. Police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said Odendaalsrus Saps were informed about the body of a man lying in the street next to house number 7727 K9 Section in Kutlwanong at about 1:50am on March 16.

“The victim had an open wound on his forehead and his throat was slit with a sharp object. A cellular phone and stone were found covered with blood stains at the scene next to the deceased,” said Thakeng in a statement.

Police are looking for relatives to identify the body which is being kept at Welkom Forensic Pathology Services.

“A white cap written VW was found next to the deceased, he could be plus or minus 35 years old and he was wearing navy blue trousers, orange shirt and blue, grey sandals. A case of murder was registered for further investigation. Nobody has come forward to claim the deceased and thus we are appealing to anyone with information to contact Detective Warrant Officer Petrus Van Der Walt of Odendaalsrus Detective Services at cellular phone number 082 301 2797,” said Thakeng.

African News Agency (ANA)