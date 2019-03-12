File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Reitz - A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in court after on allegations of rape and murder of a 2-year-old boy. According to Brigadier Samuel Makhele, the suspect, who is a relative of the boy’s mother, took the victim to a nearby tuck shop in Petsana, Reitz on Friday March 9 around 7pm.

“He returned alone claiming that the boy has disappeared while they were walking back from the shop,” Makhele said

“A search party, involving members of the community and several police unit could not trace the child,” Makhele added

Makhele said on Monday, 11 March 2018 the suspect led the police to the spot between a local Primary School and dumping site where the body was found.

“Evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation suggest that the victim was raped and strangled,” Makhele said

“He also had open wounds, an indication that a sharp object has been used,” Makhele added.

The Star