PRETORIA - Two South African Police Service (SAPS) officers from Vierfontein in the Free State have been shot, one fatally, by ruthless criminals.
The two SAPS sergeants, a man and a woman, reported for duty at 6pm on Saturday night. They had been assigned to crime prevention duties and to attend to complaints when they came under attack, the police ministry and SAPS said in a joint statement.
At about 9.05pm, the woman officer called the commander at the SAPS community service centre telephonically and frantically reported that they were under attack and shot by at least three suspects.
The two sergeants had followed a suspicious vehicle from Vierfontein to a road house in Orkney. The officers alighted from the police vehicle to confront the suspects, who also got out of their vehicle. The suspects started to argue with the officers before they opened fire on the officers. They fled the scene with both officers' service pistols and ammunition.
The male sergeant died at the scene after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest. The female sergeant was wounded in her leg and admitted to hospital where she was in a stable condition. Cases of murder, attempted murder, and robbery had been opened.