Second suspect to appear over farmers going on rampage at Senekal court

Cape Town – A second suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the damaging of property, including the torching of a police vehicle, at the Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State last week.

The 33-year-old man, who lives in Senekal, is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed on Friday night that he has been charged with attempted murder, public violence, arson and malicious damage to property.

Andre Pienaar, the first person to be arrested after a group of farmers went on the rampage at the court, has been denied bail. The 52-year-old had previously served a three-year sentence for theft after being charged in 2011.

Pienaar allegedly encouraged farmers to storm the courthouse, demanding the police hand over the two suspects, Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, who are accused of brutally murdering farm manager Brendin Horner, 21. He was found dead with a rope around his neck, tied to a pole.