Seven people killed, teen boy critically injured in three-vehicle crash at Harrismith

Harrismith - Seven people were killed and another was critically injured when a truck, a kombi minibus, and a Pajero SUV collided on the N3 at Harrismith in the Free State on Sunday evening, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 7.20 pm, along with the Free State emergency medical services (EMS), the local fire department, the South African Police Service (SAPS) highway patrol, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) company road patrol, and one other private emergency medical service, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.

The Pajero was found up against the roadside barrier on the Johannesburg-bound side of the N3 and the kombi was found wedged under the front of a truck, in the veld, on the Durban-bound side, he said.

"Two people were found deceased in the Pajero and were declared dead on arrival by the Free State EMS. Five people in the kombi, believed to be from one family, were found with fatal injuries and also declared dead on arrival by the Free State EMS. All the occupants were found trapped in the vehicle."

The only survivor from the kombi, a 15-year-old boy, was also found trapped in the vehicle.