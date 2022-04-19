Six undocumented suspects to appear in court for cable theft amounting to R1 million

Cape Town - Six suspects arrested for the stealing of copper cables worth R1 million and failing to produce valid passports will have their day in court, as they make their first appearance at Harrismith Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in the early hours of April 13, after residents alerted the police about two suspicious vehicles at a house in Makgolokweng village.

On receiving the complaint, police followed up. Arriving at the house, they requested the suspects’ identification documents, but these were not produced. According to authorities, on further investigation it was established that the suspects were in possession of stolen copper cables weighing 810kg and estimated to be worth R1 million. Police also seized bags and blankets found inside the two vehicles.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane commended the community for their tip-off. “I want to applaud patriotic community members who always ensure that any form of crime is reported to the police. I also want to thank our members for their swift reaction in confronting and arresting the suspects,” Motswenyane said. IOL