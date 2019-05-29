Naledi Arcelia Lethoba. Picture: Supplied

Welkom - A 19-year-old student is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the brutal murder of a 21-year old woman. The woman's burnt body was found in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom. Her breasts had been cut off and a knife was stuck in her neck.

Free State police spokesperson Stepheng Thakeng said Naledi Arcelia Lethoba, from Bothaville, was a student at Goldfields TVET College.

He said her body was identified by her parents on Friday last week.

The accused is a fellow student who was arrested at the college on Tuesday.

Thakeng said police had not yet established a motive. Cluster Commander of Welkom, Major General Lerato Molale welcomed the arrest.

African News Agency/ANA