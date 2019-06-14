Naledi Lethoba, 21, who was killed in a gruesome manner. Her body was found on May 19. Photo: Supplied.

WELKOM - The 19-year-old man accused of murdering a fellow student and cutting off her breasts abandoned his bail application in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Friday, Free State police said. Obed Leshoro will now remain in custody until his next court appearance on July 12.

Leshoro is accused of killing Naledi Lethoba, 21, of Bothaville, who was a student at Goldfields TVET College. Her body was found in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom. Her breasts had been cut off and a knife was stuck in her neck.

Lethoba's body was found on May 19. Leshoro was arrested at the college campus on May 28.

On Thursday night, a memorial was held for Lethoba in her hometown. Lethoba’s mother, Mpho Nyakane, told TimesLive that Lethoba only wanted to make her happy in life.

She had requested she take a gap year, but the student was determined to go to school as there had never been a graduate in the family.

Lethoba’s father, Sam Nkanyane, also told the online news site that it was painful for the family that they never got the chance to see her one last time.

Lethoba’s aunt, Sebina Lethoba, said the student had to be identified by her silver tooth filling, they said.

