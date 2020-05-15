Suspected drug syndicate member to appear in Bloemfontein court

A 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit. Wednesday's arrest brings the number of suspects to seven, the Hawks said in a statement.

Initially, six foreign nationals – Moses Igbo, Chidi Ernest Eke, Steven Obiora Chime, John Emeka Offor Ekwe, Nwangu Christopher Ngoza and Jonn Obiasor – were arrested in March following a Hawks’ investigation that emanated from crime intelligence gathered regarding a drug dealing syndicate reportedly operating in Bloemfontein.

"The investigators established that the syndicate was distributing large quantities of drugs, including ecstacy, cocaine, tik and Cat – to a large customer base in the greater Free State. The distribution channels were coordinated by the arrested syndicate members, who would in turn share the proceeds," the Hawks said.

The six accused who were arrested in March remain in custody following their first court appearance on March 24, and follow-up appearances for a formal bail application have been fruitless thus far.

The Free State head of the Hawks, Major-General Kubandran Moodley, has praised the investigating team for the disruption of the illicit drug market.

“The successful takedown operation during March 2020 was designed to counter the ongoing threat against organised crime fuelled by narcotics use and trafficking.





"The work done by the team will have a real and lasting impact to free our province of the drug scourge. This law enforcement team has, over a period of many months, taken direct aim at organised crime and together they have made our community safer by taking dangerous drugs off the streets,” said Moodley.



