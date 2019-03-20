Picture: Pixabay

Welkom - Seven suspects are in custody and expected to apply for bail soon after detectives arrested them while drunk on liquor they allegedly stole from a pub and grill in Hoopstad, Free State police said on Wednesday. In a statement, police spokesman Stephen Thakeng said the suspects allegedly stole meat and expensive bottles of wine from a pub and grill.

Detectives traced them to a house in Hoopstad.

"Apparently, they drank liquor and braaied the meat stolen from the Pub and Grill," said Thakeng.

They appeared in court on Monday and will apply for bail on March 22.

African News Agency/ANA