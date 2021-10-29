Teen arrested after fatal stabbing of pupil in classroom cellphone dispute

Cape Town – A 19-year-old pupil was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife by another pupil during a dispute over a cellphone at a school in Intabazwe near Harrismith, Free State. According to the SAPS, Harrismith police were called to Lerato Thando High School at about 2.10pm yesterday.

’’On arrival at the scene, police members were led to one of the classrooms at the school, where the body of a learner was found lying in a pool of blood near the door. ’’It’s alleged that a Grade 10 learner went to the Grade 11 class, where he found a group of boys playing with a cellphone. It's further alleged he grabbed the cellphone and refused to give it back to the boys. ’’It is alleged that the suspect, 17, took a knife from one of his classmates and allegedly stabbed the deceased, 19, once in the chest.

’’He collapsed and died instantly on the scene. The learner was arrested on a charge of murder.’’ The 17-year-old pupil is expected to appear before the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court soon under the supervision of his parents. The Free State Education Department condemned the incident, saying: ’’As a department, we cannot imagine that a learner can conduct himself in such a horrible manner. It's really so unfortunate and heartbreaking.