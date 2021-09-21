Teen found murdered with heart, genitals missing

Cape Town – The body of a teenager has been discovered in a shallow grave in an open field in Kroonstad, Free State. Two men looking for firewood came across the body of a male, aged 17 to 19 years old, with his heart and genitals missing at about 10.45pm on Sunday near an old power station, Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

"Whilst walking along the railway line, they saw a branch of a tree lying down. They went to investigate and realised that the soil underneath is soft,’’ Makhele said. ’’They removed branches and the soil, then two plastic bags in succession and saw a human hand protruding from the ground. The body of a male aged between 17 and 19 was exhumed on Monday, 20 September. ’’He was lying on his back in the shallow grave with an injury on the forehead and a cut wound on the stomach. On closer inspection, it was discovered that the heart and genitals were removed.

’’Weapons suspected to have been used, a sharp instrument and sticks, were found in that shallow grave near the body.’’ It is believed the deceased might have been killed and buried on Saturday evening, and his body parts could have been used for muti. "The suspects are still at large, while the deceased is unknown at this stage,’’ said Makhele.