File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Three men were arrested this week in Arlington in the Free State province for selling fire crackers without licences, police said on Friday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday while two others aged 26 and 27 were picked up the next day.

The three, who face charges of contravening the Explosives Act, were issued with fines and summoned to appear in court on January 22.

The cluster commander in Bethlehem, Major General Jan Tsotetsi, warned against the reckless use of explosives, especially involving underage children or against animals.

"As far as possible, residents must use designated areas for such purposes," Tsotetsi said.

"Those with pets must make arrangements with animal safety authorities for temporary safekeeping of their animals before explosives are detonated.”

