Three dead after dam wall collapse wreaks havoc in Jagersfontein

Evacuation are underway after a wall of a mining dam collapsed in Jagersfontein, Free State at around 6am on Sunday. Three people have died and a number of residents are reported missing or left unaccounted for.

Houses, personal belongings and sheep have been washed away. Cellphone towers have also been damaged. There is no electricity as well as no drinking water. Roads have been affected. A local church has opened its doors for shelter and accommodation.

However, residents are in urgent need of bottled water, bulk food for cooking, blankets, mattresses, clothing, hygiene items, sanitary pads and diapers. Fodder for sheep will also be required. Gift of the Givers teams are currently in the process of packing supplies at Bethlehem, Graaff-Reinet, Gqeberha and Cape Town. The first delivery expected later on Sunday in Jagersfontein. The humanitarian organisation has received requests for assistance from Premier Sefora Ntombela, the SAPS through WO Norte, the farming community and local community members.

Eskom has reported that it lost bulk supply to Centlec, the electricity distributor responsible for Jagersfontein town and township. Eskom said it aims to restore electricity supply to the mine before the end of the day. “Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and inaccessibility of our substation, it is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage,” said Eskom.

