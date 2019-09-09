Three dead and 17 others were injured in a Bloemfontein multi-vehicle crash. Picture: ER24

Bloemfontein - Three people died and 17 others injured were injured on Sunday evening in a three-vehicle collision along the N1 highway near Curie Avenue in Pellissier, Bloemfontein. Russel Meiring, the spokesperson for ER24, said paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash at 21h15.

A minibus taxi had crashed through a wall. Two wrecked vehicles were at the side of the road in the emergency lane.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that three people, including a young child, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," said Meiring.

He said 17 other patients were assessed and found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The injured were treated before they were transported to nearby hospitals.

Authorities were on the scene.

African News Agency/ANA