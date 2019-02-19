Three bodies found with gunshot wounds in Welkom. File Image: ANA

Cape Town - Three unidentified bodies were found with gunshot wounds to their heads at Sable mine Evaporation Area in Welkom, Free State police said in a statement on Tuesday. Police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said Welkom Flying Squad was informed about the bodies found near the Odendaalsrus road on February 15 at about 1:20 pm.

He said police arrived at the scene and found three bodies lying face down on the ground, their hands tied behind their backs with socks.

“The three deceased had shot wounds in their heads. The three bodies were without shoes,” he said. “According to witnesses, several shots were heard on February 14 at about 6:00 pm. Preliminary investigation reveals that it is one South African and two Zimbabwean nationals.”

Police have appealed to residents to assist with information that could lead to arrests.

“Should anyone have information leading to the arrests of the murder suspects, Detective Warrant Officer Elliot Khutsoane of Welkom Detective Services can be contacted at cellphone number 083 940 1743,” added Thakeng.

African News Agency (ANA)