Tragedy in Hennenman: Security officer dies after being bitten by his own snakes, unveiling illegally kept wild animals

By Sinovuyo Mbatani A bizarre turn of events unfolded in a Free State town when Marius Joubert, a 28-year-old security officer, died after being bitten by his own snakes.

This tragic event shed light on the unlawful trade and keeping of reptiles and other wild animals which is an ever-growing industry in South Africa. The incident underscores the challenges faced in combating the illegal wildlife trade, particularly the lesser-known species like reptiles, which are often neglected in conservation efforts. Joubert’s shocking death came after a case on theft and burglary was registered by Hennenman residents back in July 2023, but there were no arrests so it was closed, said Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng. On March 28, a private investigator tipped-off the Detectives commander of Hennenman for the same housebreaking and theft, and Joubert was arrested.

On March 30, while in police custody, Joubert offered to lead investigators to additional stolen items in his home. The investigator booked him out from police custody and went with him handcuffed on both hands and feet to his residence. However, when they got to his residence they uncuffed him to be able to point out the items. While doing so, he intentionally put his hands into two different tanks housing his dangerous snakes, resulting in fatal bites. Thakeng said investigator called an ambulance, but Joubert kept refusing treatment. He was transported to the Katleho Hospital in Virginia and later transferred to the Bongani Hospital in Welkom, where he died from the snakebites.

The tragedy took another heartbreaking turn when Bloemfontein SPCA Chief Inspector Reinet Meyer opened the door of Joubert’s house to discover over 70 illegally kept wild animals in crisis. “The SPCA received an appeal for assistance from the local conservation authority who indicated that a large number of illegally kept indigenous and exotic animals were slowly starving to death in his house,“ the SPCA said in the statement. Upon the teams’ arrival at the house they found that a number of animals had already died of starvation and dehydration, but that over 60 animals were still alive and would need rescuing. This rescue was made complicated by the fact that the majority of the animals were highly venomous snakes.