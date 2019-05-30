Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Two people were arrested in Kroonstad for being in possession of South African National Defense Force explosive parts police said on Thursday. The suspects were also found in possession of parts of a vehicle with a Free State registration number.

"Two suspects arrested for possession of suspected stolen properties, the following were confiscated South African National Defense Force [SANDF] explosives parts and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Free State registration numbers," South African Police Services spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

Thakeng said that there were also other arrests for various crimes during an operation which took place from 21 till 28 May.

"Nineteen arrests for liquor related crimes, one for theft, two suspects for house robbery, two suspects for robbery, one suspect for assault, five suspects for murder, two suspects for rape."

The Cluster Commander of Kroonstad, Brigadier Mapuleng Mbeloane applauded the Kroonstad Visible Policing unit and Detective Services for a job well done.

“We will never get tired in fighting crime and bringing those responsible to Justice. Members of Visible Policing and Detective Services thanks for your efforts in ensuring that Kroonstad becomes a crime free precinct. She further appreciated residents of Kroonstad for turning to be a reporting nation,” said Mbeloane.

African News Agency/ANA