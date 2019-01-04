Paramedics found the wrecked aircraft in the field with two critically injured men lying trapped inside the wreckage.

Johannesburg - Two men believed to be in their fifties were left critically injured after a light aircraft crashed in a field near Swanepoel Street in Bloemfontein, ER24 said on Friday.

ER24 paramedics, as well as the Provincial EMS College Unit and Life Healthcare, responded to a distress call at approximately 1.40pm.

Upon arrival, paramedics found the wrecked aircraft in the field with the two men lying trapped inside the wreckage.







ER24 spokesman, Russel Meiring said various rescue tools were used to free the men from the aircraft.





"Once freed, paramedics assessed both men and found that they were in a critical condition."





The men were required advanced life support interventions.





"Once treated, one man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the second man was transported by ambulance," Meiring said.





Details surrounding the incident are not yet known, however, local authorities were on the scene to conduct further investigations.