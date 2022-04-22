Two Free State traffic cops arrested for allegedly soliciting R1 500 bribe from motorist

PRETORIA – Two Free State traffic officers were arrested on Friday after allegedly soliciting a bribe of R1 500 from a motorist. According to Captain Stephen Thakeng, the traffic officers demanded the bribe from the motorist to release his vehicle after seizing it outside Bultfontein on the road towards Bloemfontein.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The complainant reported the incident and members from the Welkom K9 Unit, assisted by Bloemfontein K9 Unit managed to track down the traffic officers. They were searched and cash to the amount of R1 500 was found in their possession,” Thakeng said in a statement. Thakeng said that a 32-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested. The two traffic officers have been charged with corruption and the pair is expected to appear at the Bultfontein Magistrate Court on Monday.

In a similar matter early this month in the same province, two people were arrested for offering a bribe of R15 000 to an inspector from the Department of Labour. Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, said their arrest originated from an incident which took place on March 14 and 15, 2022, where an official from the Department of Labour was conducting inspections at restaurants in Odendaalsrus. “During the inspection, it was discovered that one of the restaurants was not complying with the regulations of the Department of Labour. The official issued a fine of more than R200 000 to the restaurant owner,” Singo said at the time.

Story continues below Advertisment