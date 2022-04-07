Two nabbed for offering labour inspector R15 000 bribe

Rustenburg – Two people were arrested for offering a bribe of R15 000 to an inspector from the Department of Labour, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, said the two were arrested in a sting operation on Wednesday.

“Their arrest originates from an incident which took place on March 14 and 15, 2022 where an official from the Department of Labour was conducting inspections at restaurants in Odendaalsrus. During the inspection, it was discovered that one of the restaurants was not complying with the regulations of the Department of Labour. The official issued a fine of more than R200 000 to the restaurant owner.” He said the inspector was allegedly offered R15 000 not to issue the fine. “The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Welkom. A sting operation was conducted yesterday by the police which led to the arrest of the suspects.”

The two were expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Friday. In KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks said a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman. “It is alleged that Constable Mxolisi Zuma, 29, who was stationed at the Dalton police station, was fatally shot by unknown suspects while he was off duty. The suspects robbed him of his service pistol and fled the scene.

Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit were assigned to the case, said Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. Captain Mhlongo said information was received about the whereabouts of the suspect. “He was arrested in the Pietermaritzburg central business district and is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Friday).”

