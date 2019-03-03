Two people were shot dead in an apparent armed robbery close to a petrol station in the Northern Free State on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

Sasolburg - Two people were shot dead in an apparent armed robbery close to a petrol station in the Northern Free State on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 5.30pm to reports of a shooting at a "tuck shop" on the R57 next to a filling station between Sasolburg and Heilbron, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, two men had sustained gunshot wounds in an alleged armed robbery. Both men were assessed on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unknown at this stage, but there was a "very strong" South African Police Service (SAPS) presence on the scene who would investigate, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)