Johannesburg - At least 13 people were killed and six more injured after a collision involving three vehicles in Free State, it was reported on Saturday. According to Jacaranda FM, the accident happened at 3am on Saturday morning between a BMW and two taxis headed to Durban from Lesotho.

Free State Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Hilary Mophete told the station that the driver of the BMW lost control and hit the first taxi, which in turn collided with the second taxi which caught fire.

Thirteen people died while six were left injured, three seriously.

"There was an oncoming white BMW which lost control. Either he [driver] was sleeping, you know it's 3am in the morning... we don't know where it was coming from but it was a Gauteng registration.

"The deceased are burnt beyond recognition, it might take time to identify them," she said.