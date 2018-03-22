Police warned people intending to hitch-hike ahead of the Easter holidays to beware of criminals after two women were raped in Free State. Picture: Skyler Reid

Bethlehem - Police in the Free State on Thursday issued a warning to people intending to hitch-hike to their destinations ahead of the Easter holidays to beware of criminals after two women were raped in Tweeling in the province.

“You could end up raped, trafficked or robbed,” said acting Bethlehem cluster commander Brigadier Nkaise Molefe.

Police said a 29-year-old woman had laid a charge of rape after she and another woman were picked up by two men in Vosloorus on Friday evening.

"The two women, who are unknown to each other, were both desperately looking for transport to Warden. These good-hearted men who had taken pity on the vulnerable soon turned into monsters," a police statement said.

"The victims were surprised when the vehicle veered off to an unknown gravel road. They came to a stop in the vicinity of Tweeling where the driver and a male passenger raped them."

The women were dropped off near Reitz and went their separate ways.

Police said the second woman had not come forward and urged her to contact her nearest police station.

The two suspects are still at large.

African News Agency/ANA