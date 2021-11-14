WATCH: Rhinos take leisurely stroll in Bloemfontein after escaping wildlife estate

It is a question often asked by folk from the other side of the world whose main information about South Africa and Africa comes from movies showing the place crawling with lions and zebras (I never understood this, but we move on.)

“Oh, you are South African? That means you see wildlife everyday right?”

On Tuesday two rhinos named Shaka and Shakira (yes, like the famous Zulu and the singer whose hips don’t lie) took an early morning walk in the streets of Bloemfontein.

They belong to a well-known local wildlife estate, but the owners asked media not to mention the premises due to fears over rhino poaching.

The owner was reportedly notified of their escape at 6am. This prompted the owner and his team to search for the two rhinos.