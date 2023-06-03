Woman dies, two others rushed to hospital after their home is engulfed in flames near Orange Farm

Johannesburg - A woman has died at Drieziek, near Orange Farm in the early hours of Saturday when her house was engulfed in flames after she left her stove on. Two others, including a toddler, were rushed to hospital. According to the City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), who responded to the structural fire, the deceased fell asleep after switching on a two-plate stove to warm herself.

The woman died on the scene from smoke inhalation while another adult and toddler were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. City of Joburg EMS Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said: “Preliminary investigations conducted by Fire Safety officers confirmed the two plate stove as the cause of the fire.” Ahead of the winter season, residents have been urged to use heating appliances correctly and to never leave heaters and stoves unattended, this includes ensuring that all appliances are properly turned off.