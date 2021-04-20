Woman who checked into guest house without ID and luggage found dead in her room

JOHANNESBURG – Free State police are looking for the family of a woman who checked herself into a guest house without any form of identity nor luggage and was found dead the following day.

It was the guest house cleaning staff that discovered her body and the cause of death is not yet known. Police have, however, confirmed that there were no visible injuries on her body .

According to spokesperson for the Free State police Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the woman is black. She was wearing a floral pink dress with a multi coloured head wrap and believed to be around 39 years old.

Makhele said the woman checked into the Bloemfontein guest house on Thursday, requesting a place to rest before continuing with her journey to the Eastern Cape.

“She did not drive there, she just walked in. She was speaking in English with the receptionist and had no luggage with her and had no form of identity.

“When asked, she allegedly informed the guest house staff that she is from Kroonstad and heading to a funeral in Eastern Cape with other people.

“According to the owners, the room was to be paid when she checked out.”

Makhele said the following day at about 10am, the cleaning staff knocked on her room “and discovered that something was wrong”.

He said police and emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

“Circumstances that led to her passing are still investigated and will be clear after the post-mortem. No one came to collect her and she is also unknown.

“An inquest docket was opened and is under investigation.

“Parkweg police are pleading to anyone who might know the female or have information to contact Detective Sergeant Diphapang Seale on 083 950 1672 or 08600 10111,” he said.

IOL