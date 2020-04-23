Freelancers in SA's entertainment industry get financial relief during Covid-19 lockdown
Durban – Entertainment labour groups are providing information on relief funds available for struggling freelancers in the entertainment industry.
This followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on the steps the national government is undertaking to provide financial relief struggling citizens of South Africa.
The South African Guild of Editors (SAGE) and the South Africa Guild of Actors (SAGA) have been posting links on social media where people who belong to the entertainment industry can apply for financial relief, as well as information on additional funding.
The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) as well as the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) is providing financial relief to entertainment companies or individuals who have had to cancel productions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The DSAC has made R150 million available for the relief while the NFVF has made R5 million available.
SAGA teamed up with the Theater Benevolent Fund (TBF) to provide a food fund for struggling and freelance actors within the industry. They are also providing food stamps for actors to redeem.
Broadcasters have also set aside an amount to aid their productions. Multichoice and Mnet have allocated R80 million towards those who are involved with their productions. SABC, eTV and Netflix have not disclosed any amounts that they may have.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za