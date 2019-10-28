Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow.

Johannesburg - A SABC interview with the mother of child rapist Nicholas Ninow has taken an ugly turn after social media users slammed the broadcaster as "insensitive" and accused them of giving Ninow's family a platform to get public sympathy. 

The drama began on Sunday afternoon when SABC news anchor Chriselda Lewis shared a snippet of an exclusive interview she had conducted with Chantal Ninow following her son's conviction. 

Ninow told the North Gauteng High Court during mitigation of sentencing that he was introduced to hard drugs at the age of 13 by his mother. 

In the clip, a tearful Chantal can be seen denying her son was a rapist but had instead "made a mistake". 

She also went on to apologise to Ninow's eight-year-old victim as well as her family for the ordeal. 

"I'm sorry to that little girl's parents and that little girl. I really am sorry and if it was my child I would be so angry. And I know sorry doesn't cut it but there's nothing else I can say," an emotional Chantal said.

Lewis's post garnered massive reaction from social media users, with many slamming the interview as "insensitive" and questioning whether it was necessary to do it and air it. 

Users also slammed the journalist and broadcaster for giving the family a "platform" to garner sympathy from the public while ignoring the victim's pain.

Lewis tried explaining the rationale behind the interview, that Chantal was behind Ninow's drug addiction, but tweeps were having none of that, calling for the SABC to be reported to the Broadcast Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) for airing the interview. 

Earlier this month, Ninow was sentenced to life behind bars for rape and five years for drug possession.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Mokhine Mosopa said he took into account the fact that Ninow is a young adult, has an infant child of his own and that there was a good chance that he could be rehabilitated. He said that Ninow had failed to prove that he was genuinely remorseful.

 

