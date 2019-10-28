Johannesburg - A SABC interview with the mother of child rapist Nicholas Ninow has taken an ugly turn after social media users slammed the broadcaster as "insensitive" and accused them of giving Ninow's family a platform to get public sympathy.
The drama began on Sunday afternoon when SABC news anchor Chriselda Lewis shared a snippet of an exclusive interview she had conducted with Chantal Ninow following her son's conviction.
Ninow told the North Gauteng High Court during mitigation of sentencing that he was introduced to hard drugs at the age of 13 by his mother.
In the clip, a tearful Chantal can be seen denying her son was a rapist but had instead "made a mistake".
She also went on to apologise to Ninow's eight-year-old victim as well as her family for the ordeal.