Game pensioners discount now available every day

Game offers those over the age of 60 a discount of 10% every Wednesday, but has taken the decision to permanently extend this offer as of January 24, giving pensioners a 10% discount off their shopping every day.

"South African pensioners, who collect their Sassa (South African Social Security Agency) grants on the third of each month, are often relying on an income of less than R2 000 a month. Our pensioners discount has always been important to our shoppers, and is well received each week.

"Making this discount available every day of the week ensures they are able to make their essential purchases at any time, including the day they come in for their grant," said Katherine Madley, vice-president of marketing at Game.

"We imagine this discount will become more important to our shoppers as the cost of living continues to rise in South Africa, and the consumer looks for ways to make their money go further."