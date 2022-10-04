Gauteng heat wave: Closely monitor kids’ swimming to avoid drownings

Pretoria – As Gauteng residents brace for the sweltering temperatures forecast for today, the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has warned parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities of children, particularly swimming, which can lead to drowning. “In our townships, we have river streams, we have got dams. We see that when we have extremely hot temperatures like these, young kids might be tempted to go and swim in those areas. In the process, we may have drowning incidents,” spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“So, our message to adults and parents out there is to make sure that we monitor young kids, that they stay away from those areas. We know that now we are on our school holidays and young kids are at home. Encourage kids to visit municipal swimming pools. We have most of our municipal swimming pools operating now.” He said at the municipal swimming pools, life guards are deployed to monitor and assist the children. The mercury is expected to hit at least 36°C in some areas.

According to the SA Weather Service, the extremely hot temperatures are likely to affect Johannesburg and Pretoria. “A heat wave is expected to continue in Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western bushveld, central and eastern North West and northern Free State until and including tomorrow (Tuesday, October 4),” said the weather bureau. Johannesburg will reach a high of 34°C today.

Pretoria is also expected to reach a high of 36°C. Mulaudzi said the emergency services are worried about the risk of veld fires breaking out amid the hot and dry conditions. “When we have extremely hot temperatures like this, we always have a situation where the chances of veld fires because the grass is dry and also we have the windy weather conditions. It makes it possible for us to have lots of veld fires, especially in our nature reserves,” he said.

“It is very important for us as residents to make sure that those who smoke do not throw away their cigarette butts everywhere because that might cause fire incidents.” Residents of Gauteng have been urged to drink plenty of water and avoid excess alcohol under the scorching heat. There is also advice for residents to limit outdoor activity, take breaks in the shade if working outdoors, avoid exercise during the hottest part of the day and apply sunscreen.