1 240 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths confirmed in SA on Easter Sunday

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 1 240 new Covid-19 cases on Easter Sunday bringing the cumulative number of cases for South Africa to 1 551 964.

Mkhize said: "Today, 33 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 18, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 52 987 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.”

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 968 203 with 12 117 tests completed since the last report, Mkhize said.

According to the minister, there are currently 21 614 active Covid-19 cases in South Africa, with the most cases KwaZulu-Natal (5 742) and the Western Cape (5 106).