130 new deaths, 2511 new Covid-19 infections for SA as recovery rate hits 75%
* Over 426 000 people have recovered in South Africa
* Just 2511 new confirmed infections in past 24 hours
* South Africa death toll stands at 10 621
Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 130 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 2511 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases over 566 000.
South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 10 621, with a majority of the deaths coming from the Western Cape (3429 deaths), Gauteng (2618), the Eastern Cape (2266), and KwaZulu-Natal (1420).
Of the 130 new deaths, Mkhize said the most deaths came from Gauteng.
Gauteng - 35 deaths
KZN - 30
Western Cape - 25
Eastern Cape - 20
North West - 20
“This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19 related deaths to 10 751,” said the minister.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 426 125 which translates to a recovery rate of 75%,” said Mkhize.
This means seven-and-a-half people out of every 10 who had Covid-19 since it first arrived in the country in March, have survived the virus.
South Africa has tested over 3.2million people since March and in the past 24 hours, just over 16 000 people were tested.
|Deaths
|Infections
|Recoveries
|Western Cape
|3454
|100316
|87998
|Gauteng
|2653
|194093
|150082
|Eastern Cape
|2286
|82715
|77550
|KZN
|1450
|100494
|56758
|Free State
|414
|29209
|13478
|North West
|150
|22031
|12245
|Mpumalanga
|149
|19533
|16416
|Limpopo
|127
|10807
|8207
|Northern Cape
|68
|6861
|3391
|South Africa
|10751
|566109
|426125
IOL