130 new deaths, 2511 new Covid-19 infections for SA as recovery rate hits 75%

* Over 426 000 people have recovered in South Africa * Just 2511 new confirmed infections in past 24 hours * South Africa death toll stands at 10 621 Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 130 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 2511 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases over 566 000. South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 10 621, with a majority of the deaths coming from the Western Cape (3429 deaths), Gauteng (2618), the Eastern Cape (2266), and KwaZulu-Natal (1420).

Of the 130 new deaths, Mkhize said the most deaths came from Gauteng.

Gauteng - 35 deaths

KZN - 30

Western Cape - 25

Eastern Cape - 20

North West - 20

“This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19 related deaths to 10 751,” said the minister.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 426 125 which translates to a recovery rate of 75%,” said Mkhize.

This means seven-and-a-half people out of every 10 who had Covid-19 since it first arrived in the country in March, have survived the virus.

South Africa has tested over 3.2million people since March and in the past 24 hours, just over 16 000 people were tested.

The spread of the virus in SA Deaths Infections Recoveries Western Cape 3454 100316 87998 Gauteng 2653 194093 150082 Eastern Cape 2286 82715 77550 KZN 1450 100494 56758 Free State 414 29209 13478 North West 150 22031 12245 Mpumalanga 149 19533 16416 Limpopo 127 10807 8207 Northern Cape 68 6861 3391 South Africa 10751 566109 426125

IOL