18-year-old Vanderbijlpark teen shot by BMW X5 gunman dies in hospital

Johannesburg - An 18-year-old man, who was shot by a BMW X5 driver who turned the gun on himself at a petrol station on Tuesday, has died in hospital, Gauteng police said. The teenager, who cannot be named at this stage, was wounded, along with his father, when the BMW X5 armed motorist crashed into their car nearby a shop in Vanderbijlpark. He died in hospital today. After shooting the pair, the motorist is understood to have shot at least three other people in Vanderbijlpark, before turning the gun on himself at a petrol station in Sharpeville. CCTV footage from the petrol station shows the unidentified man driving a BMW X5 that had visible crash damage in the front.

The man gets out of the car with a firearm pointed to his head, before he shoots himself dead, as people look on.

Police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating the circumstances around his death.

Police also confirmed that the motorist had allegedly shot several people in the Vanderbijlpark area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed that the teenager who had been shot had died in hospital.

However, he said the social media voice notes that said the man had gunned down his wife and children were not true.

Earlier, Makhubele said the gunman committed suicide at about 7pm on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that yesterday at about 7pm a man driving a X5 BMW allegedly shot several people in Vanderbijlpark and was later found (deceased) at a Sharpeville filling station.

“It is also alleged that he shot himself. “The motive of the shooting is unknown.

“Police are currently trying to establish who this person is. All the injured victims were taken to hospital,” said Makhubele.

Some social media messages said the man had killed five people, but police said there was no truth to the allegations.

IOL