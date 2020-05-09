1851 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng, 1247 recoveries and 18 deaths
Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health announced on Saturday that total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province as at May 8 sits at 1851, with 1247 recoveries and 18 deaths.
In a statement it said that out of a total of 9403 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus); 6885 people have completed the 14-days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated.
A total number of 60 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.
Breakdown per sub-district
City of Johannesburg: 1209
City of Johannesburg A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park 148
City of Johannesburg B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North 162
City of Johannesburg C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville 74
City of Johannesburg D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen 85
City of Johannesburg E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton 271
City of Johannesburg F: Inner City, Johannesburg South 116
City of Johannesburg G: 70
City of Tshwane: 278
Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South Unallocated 103
City of Tshwane 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North 38
City of Tshwane 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana 8
City of Tshwane 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West 90
City of Tshwane 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield 63
City of Tshwane 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht 4
City of Tshwane 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria 57
City of Tshwane 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng 11 Unallocated 7
Ekurhuleni 402
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane 37
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel 31
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela 108 Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park 100
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza 85
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai 13 Unallocated 28
Sedibeng: 22
Lesedi 3
Emfuleni 14
Midvaal 5
Unallocated 0
West Rand: 55
Mogale City 37 Rand West City 12 Merafong City 4 Unallocated 2
Unallocated 65
IOL
