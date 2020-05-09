1851 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng, 1247 recoveries and 18 deaths

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health announced on Saturday that total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province as at May 8 sits at 1851, with 1247 recoveries and 18 deaths.

In a statement it said that out of a total of 9403 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus); 6885 people have completed the 14-days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated.

A total number of 60 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.

Breakdown per sub-district

City of Johannesburg: 1209