194 Christmas babies for Gauteng public hospitals

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has congratulated parents of new-born babies who were delivered at public health facilities across the province.

The Gauteng province has welcomed at least 194 Christmas babies at provincial hospitals.

Between 12am and 12pm midday at least 194 babies were born, while Nkomo-Ralehoko presented the mothers and their babies with gifts.

“We have made a commitment as the Gauteng Provincial Government to ensure that our townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH) communities are prioritised in all government programmes. These gift packs which include essentials such as nappies, wipes, bum creams, soap and bathtub, will go a long way in the first days to a month of the babies’ lives,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital delivered 22 babies,Steve Biko Academic Hospital - 7 babies, Tembisa Hospital - 16 babies, Kalafong, 4 babies, while regional and district hospitals delivered 81 babies and Community Healthcare Centres delivered 49 babies.