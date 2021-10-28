20 hours without electricity for parts of Randburg, Joburg north

Johannesburg ​-- Residents to the north of Johannesburg have suffered over 20 hours without electricity after Joburg City Power failed to restore lights after load shedding on Wednesday. Areas including Bryanston, Bromhof, Boskruin, Jukskei Park, Ferndale, Olivedale, Northwold, North Riding and Sharonlea were scheduled for Stage 4 load shedding between 2pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Lights were not restored until Thursday morning in some parts. On Twitter Joburg City Power said it had restored power, but most areas which were affected remained in the dark.

#JoburgUpdates #OutageUpdate



Power is restored in #Ranburg substation please log a call on https://t.co/5HHboWfT7V if you are still without power.^NN — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 28, 2021 Residents from areas including Bellair, Ferndale, Noordhang, Jukskei Park, Boskruin, Bromhof and North Riding said the power was still off. In a statement, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena apologised to residents and said they were under a lot of pressure due to Stage 4 load shedding.

“City Power would like to apologise to our customers in the northern areas of Randburg and surrounds whose power failed to return after the scheduled load shedding times. “Several of our substations controlled from the Eskom side were since the afternoon delayed to be restored, sending panic to our customers. “They include Randburg substation, which feeds Bromhof, North Riding and Randpark Ridge, which was scheduled to return late afternoon and Bryanston Fontainebleau, North Riding, Beyers Naudé, Harley, Windsor and Morningside substations scheduled for restoration at 8pm.

“We are working with Eskom to address the delays and restoration and appeal to our customers to bear with us. “It must be mentioned that stage 4 of load shedding is really stretching our resources because of the frequency of switching on and off with some done manually. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the customers,” he said.