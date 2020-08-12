259 more deaths take South Africa’s Covid-19 fatalities over 11 000

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 259 more coronavirus related deaths owing to Covid-19, which is double the number of deaths which were recorded on Tuesday night. There were 2810 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases to 568 919. On Tuesday night, 130 people were confirmed to have died of Covid-19 related deaths. South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 11 010, with a majority of the deaths coming from the Western Cape (3485 deaths), Gauteng (2761), the Eastern Cape (2332), and KwaZulu-Natal (1524). Of the 259 new deaths, Mkhize said the most deaths came from Gauteng, where more than 100 new deaths were noted.

Gauteng - 108 deaths

KZN - 74

Eastern Cape - 46

Western Cape - 31

“This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19 related deaths to 11 010,” said the minister.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

“The number of recoveries currently stands at 432 029 which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%,” said Mkhize.

This means seven-and-a-half people out of every 10 who had Covid-19 since it first arrived in the country in March, have survived the virus.

South Africa has tested just under 3.3 million people since March and in the past 24 hours, just over 16 400 people were tested.

Deaths Infections Recoveries South Africa 11010 568919 432029 Western Cape 3485 100536 88735 Gauteng 2761 194685 152061 Eastern Cape 2332 82779 78210 KZN 1524 101499 56758 Free State 414 29578 14522 North West 150 22205 12486 Mpumalanga 149 19755 16658 Northern Cape 68 6957 3698 Unknown 50

