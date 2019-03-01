Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - A big earth tremor rocked various places around Johannesburg just a few minutes before 7am on Friday. The tremor, which lasted for around four or five seconds, happened at 06:56am and was felt across many places in and around the city.

Social media users started tweeting that they had felt it too, with some saying they thought they were the only ones who had felt it or perhaps they felt it because they were "high".

"It was so scary [I] even ran out of the house," @miss_don tweeted.

⚠️BREAKING: 3.7 magnitude #tremor recorded at 6:56am with epicenter near Randfontein. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 1, 2019

There have been a few tremors in the Greater West Rand this week, latest today at 6:57am. The epicentre seems to be mining activity in Durban Roodepoort Deep area. #Tremor — Godfrey Madlalate (@GM_Madlalate) March 1, 2019

#Tremor A man from Noordgesig says it lasted for about 30 seconds. "Everything in the house rattled. It was quite eerie, even the street pole in front of me was swaying." — Mia Lindeque (@MiaLindeque) March 1, 2019

I ran out when I saw my fridge move, thought the roof was gonna fall on my head #tremor — Simon 🇿🇦x🇱🇸 (@Tsiepe_M) March 1, 2019

In the West Rand, the tremor was also felt, with some cars stuck in traffic having their alarms go off.

Johannesburg is prone to tremors due to mining activities and blasting around the city. Gauteng Weather said it measured 3.7 magnitude on the Ritcher Scale.

