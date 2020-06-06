376 new infections brings Gauteng's total Covid-19 cases to 5 215

The current number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Gauteng province is 5 215, according to the latest data from the Gauteng Health Deparrtment on Saturday. This represents a jump in the number of cases in the province of 376 cases, with Johannesburg seeing the highest amount of new cases.

No new deaths related to the coronavirus have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Gauteng Health, there has been 2 364 recoveries and 40 deaths since the start of the outbreak, while 10 934 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period without any symptoms reported and are now de-isolated.

Source: Gauteng Health

Earlier on Saturday, Gauteng Health received 1000 ventilation machines from the United States government to assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

A tweet by Gauteng Government said that the donation will help to care for a braod range of patients that require ventilation.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize handed over 20 of the ventilators to the Chris Hnai Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. The 20 that were handed over are a part of the first batch of ventilators that have landed on South Africa's shores.