A rescue worker on the scene where four people died after a bus and truck collided along Moloto road on Monday. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911

Johannesburg - Four people and 10 others were injured when a bus and a truck collided along Moloto road on Monday. Shawn Herbst, the spokesperson for Netcare 911 said paramedics responded to an alert of serious collision in Kameeldrift at about 17:18 hrs.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a truck and a bus were involved in a collision. Four people have been declared deceased. Ten people have sustained serious injuries and are being treated by advanced life support paramedics," said Herbst.

He said about 50 others sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"Once stabilised all the patients will be transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment."

He said Moloto road had been closed off completely and authorities were on the scene.

African News Agency (ANA)