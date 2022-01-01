480 people arrested, R250 000 in fines handed out in Gauteng operation
Durban - A total of 480 people were arrested during a sting operation in Gauteng.
Traffic officials have also issued traffic fines valued at around R250 000.
Various disruptive operations were conducted simultaneously in all five districts - Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng and West Rand - with the one in the Johannesburg district led by the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, accompanied by the MEC of Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko.
The integrated multi-disciplinary operations resulted in over 480 people being arrested for different crimes including the possession of unlicensed and illegal firearms, driving under the influence of liquor, dealing in drugs, possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and undocumented persons, among others.
Traffic fines of more than R250 000 were issued for various offences and seizures were also made, varying from dangerous weapons, drugs and liquor to firearms and ammunition.
In Johannesburg Central, intelligence information led to the discovery of five unlicensed firearms and 43 live ammunition in different incidents. All the firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing for possible links to other crimes.
The operation also saw the police claiming back the streets of Hillbrow which is infamous for lawlessness during the New Year's Eve celebrations.
All the arrested suspects are expected to appear before various magistrates’ courts from Monday.
IOL