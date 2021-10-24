6 killed, four injured as gunman goes on rampage in West Rand
Share this article:
FOUR men and two women were killed when a gunman opened fire in Kagiso, West Rand District, in Gauteng.
Gauteng police confirmed the shooting that left six people dead as well as three men and one woman injured.
Police reported that the lone gunman entered a house and shot the owner and his girlfriend as well as a neighbour.
“On the suspect’s way out he is alleged to have continued to shoot randomly,” said said Brigadier Brenda Muridili.
“The street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby. Two more people were certified dead on the scene and two were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds,” Muridili added.
The police will register a case of murder and attempted murder. | IOL