63 more Covid deaths as Mkhize warns of rising infections in seven provinces

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of rising infections, notably in the Free State, Gauteng, the Northern Cape and North West provinces.

He said districts in seven provinces had seen a rise in infections in the past 14 days.

Mkhize announced 63 more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday night, with the Free State - with 21 deaths, Gauteng - 17, Western Cape - 6, Eastern Cape - 6, KZN - 5, Northern Cape - 5, and Mpumalanga - 3, accounting for the deaths.

This takes the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths to 54 620.

Mkhize said the areas with rising infections were flagged as under observation by the NICD and a notable rise had been noted in the past 14 days.

“Although some of these districts may have relatively low case incidences, the significant rise in percentage changes should be taken as a serious warning. All districts listed below have had an average rise of 20% or more in the past 14 days,” he said.

The districts are:

Free State - Mangaung Metro, Fezile Dabi, Xhariep, Lejweleputswa

Gauteng - Johannesburg, Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane

KwaZulu-Natal - eThekwini, Capricorn, Mopani

Mpumalanga - Nkangala, Gert Sibande

North West - Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Bojanala Platinum

Northern Cape - Pixley Ka Seme, Mgcawu, Frances Baard

Western Cape- Winelands, Overberg

Mkhize commended the Eastern Cape as none of their districts were flagged as under observation.

“This does not mean they are not getting new infections but it does mean they have maintained a plateau, which is very encouraging.

“The Eastern Cape suffered a devastating second wave and was the first province to adopt a differentiated approach where certain metros and districts implemented tighter regulations than others, where it became necessary.

“The Eastern Cape has made great sacrifices to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 and we must acknowledge this result and encourage the province to keep this up,” he said.

IOL