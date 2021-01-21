647 Covid deaths in all 9 provinces and over 11 000 new infections

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced over 11 361 new infections and 647 more Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday night.

This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 infections to over 1.3 million infections since March, with the death toll now 39 501 virus related deaths..

The number of recoveries in the country stands at over 1.1 million recoveries, which means there is a recovery rate of about 85.7% currently.

Mkhize said they had now tested over 7.8 million people in the private and public sector, with over 58 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Eastern Cape province has the most deaths, with 9716, followed by the Western Cape with 9454, Gauteng, with 7137, and KZN, with 6890, have the most fatalities in the country.