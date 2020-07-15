67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Build a legacy wall and help JSPCA support animals in need
The Johannesburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) is celebrating Nelson Mandela's humanitarian work, love for animals and support for conservation with a legacy wall.
“Due to the challenges of coronavirus, we were unfortunately unable to invite the public to our home yet we felt it important to get our community involved whilst honouring the legacy of Nelson Mandela. It’s for this reason we decided to build a wall of honour,” said JSPCA general manager Celeste Houseman.
Their goal is to raise R67 000 this Mandela Day and the JSPCA is inviting the public to purchase a brick for the legacy wall for just R100. The name of each person who donated will be featured on the charity wall alongside Madiba.
To purchase your brick, mail [email protected]
The money raised will go towards funding the work of the JSPCA inspectors and to care for animals in distress.
The JSPCA is a registered non-profit organisation and is 100% donor funded.
For more information on their work and to donate, go to www.jhbspca.co.za .
