67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Build a legacy wall and help JSPCA support animals in need

The Johannesburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) is celebrating Nelson Mandela's humanitarian work, love for animals and support for conservation with a legacy wall.





“Due to the challenges of coronavirus, we were unfortunately unable to invite the public to our home yet we felt it important to get our community involved whilst honouring the legacy of Nelson Mandela. It’s for this reason we decided to build a wall of honour,” said JSPCA general manager Celeste Houseman.



