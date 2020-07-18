67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Changing lives by creating a society of readers
The African Book Trust aims to get more South African books into South Africa's libraries. Founded by Griffin Shea, the owner of independent bookshop Bridge Books in Joburg, the Trust is building a collection of essential reading which it want to make avaiable to every library and school in the country.
The Trust's showcase project is the Johannesburg Literary District, a celebration of the city's book culture.
The LitDistrict is a partnership between the city, the library and booksellers large and small. The goal is to create a clean, safe and walkable neighbourhood that welcomes people into the city and to its book spaces.
LitDistrict is developing a network of free street libraries, creating book events in public spaces, and working to help small booksellers in the Johannesburg Inner City, Bruma and the CBD improve their businesses.
How you can help
* LitDistrict runs on passion and community support. Donations help us clean up the area, expose our local book sellers and share the love of reading with schools and libraries in need. To donate to the district, click here .
* Share your time and skills to help make the JHB Literary District one that everyone can enjoy and be proud of. If you're interested in volunteering click here .
* An an assortment of products are on sale in the online shop , from second hand books to special events and activities. You can also donate to the African Book Trust via the checkout page.
* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay