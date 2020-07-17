67 ways to help this Mandela Day: CONECKT to spread goodwill

CONECKT is a social enterprise company that supports and facilitates the sharing of resources and donations amongst NGOs.

The company is currently working in collaboration with The Epic Foundation and The Red Bagels Charitable Trust to make up 200 comfort packs for rape victims, abused women and children.

The packs contain essential items that bring comfort to individuals who have been violated.





CONECKT believes in supporting local and purchased the bags from Upcycle, re-usable sanitary pads from Dignity Dreams and soaps made by Remar.





In addition, CONECKT added a mask donated by Kim Van Eeghem from Spruce Corporate, some spices donated by Afrika Tikkun to flavour to their meals and some seed to uplift them with hope for some food in the coming months.





Donor funds were used to create employment for young volunteers, raise awareness around GBV issues, and provide Epic Foundation with these much needed care packs.





CONECKT also partnered with Trafalgar Properties to make up packs for their Mandela day initiative, these too were donated to The Epic Foundation.





On Mandela Day, CONECKT will be at a townhouse complex in Bryanston where the residents will pack 67 comfort packs, with special guest Olivia Jasriel, telling her story as one of the victims of Tennis star, Bob Hewitt. These comfort packs will be donated to Sudden Light, an organisation that rehabilitates abused women and children based in Lenasia.





Connections are made, relationships are formed, lives are changed.





THIS is the power of CONECKT.





For more information, or to connect with any of the NGOs the company assists, visit: www.coneckt.org





* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay