67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Make a difference in the life of a foster child

Profit from sales of clothes, furniture and other items donated to the shop are used to manage the Toekomstuiste foster homes.

CPI SA is asking South Africans to donate 67 couches, beds and fridges to the Charity Boutique for Mandela Day. These donations contribute to offering foster children under the care of CPI SA a chance at a happy and normal life.Profit from sales of clothes, furniture and other items donated to the shop are used to manage the Toekomstuiste foster homes.

It takes 350 loaves of bread and 150 litres of milk per month to feed the kids in the CPI SA foster homes. The cost of therapy and counselling sessions for 134 children amounts to at least R67 000. Then there are water and electricity, property tax and all the usual expenses of a household.







* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay For more information, contact the manager, Danie du Plessis on 082 858 0317 or send an email to Dinah Bronkhorst at [email protected] or call on 072 126 1158.

“We so desperately want to give our foster kids everything they need to develop into well-adjusted members of the community,” says Dinah Bronkhorst, the executive head of CPI SA. “But, unfortunately, we need funds to cover the specific expenses of a foster home, along with the regular costs of running a household. That is why we have various initiatives to cover these expenses.”Apart from the foster homes, CPI SA also supplies 4 440 meals per month for needy families. It supports and represents 24 social organisations which offer essential and critical services to kids, the elderly, disabled and the vulnerable.The Charity Boutique is situated at 462 Van der Hoff road, Van der Hoff City, Shop nr 3, Hermanstad.